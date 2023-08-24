A Right Royal Gamble At York

Both each way bets this afternoon at York will be on two-year-olds, starting in the Gimcrack at 3.00pm where the early market is dominated by Karl Burke’s Kylian and Aidan O’Brien’s Johannes Brahms. Both can obviously go well, but I was quite taken by the debut victory of Ralph Beckett’s King’s Gamble, who is available at a much bigger price.

The son of Longman cost connections 190,000 Gns as a yearling but looked a decent sort at Newmarket when travelling well throughout before being pushed out to win by a couple of lengths, and if he improves for that experience as he should, he could be a big player here despite the big rise in class.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way King’s Gamble 3.00pm York 6/1 all bookmakers