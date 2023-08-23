TOTE FIGURES ARE JUST MINDBOGGLING

Anyone who follows my racing articles and tips will know that I can use statistics when needed, and the Tote have kindly sent the Daily Sport some more for me to look at – and they make for some interesting reading!

This week the World Pool is at York (which basically means the racing World bets into the pools creating some huge funds and value for money payouts), but then the Tote would say that, wouldn’t they?

Naturally, they have backed up any statements with cold hard facts but did you know…

Last year saw a record amount of £94.5 million bet into the pools (£30.1 million Wednesday, £32.6 million Thursday, and £31.8 million on Friday) and if you compare that to a wet weekend at Catterick the figures are just amazing!

Better than that (for your day to day punter like me), the Tote win beat Starting Price 72% of the time last year, the Exacta 80% of the time, and the trifecta 78% of the time, with an average overhand 9built in profit to the odds) of 105% – compared to a far worse 121% from the bookmakers.

With prize money at York also rising year on year (£100,000 minimum per race in 2023), a growth of 43% on last year, all is good in the World for one track at least