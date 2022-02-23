Angel Could Fly Home

It really is the worst time of year for us punters with the racing understandably of a lower standard as we all build up to the season highlight at Cheltenham. Add in the recent weather and life is tough, but I am hoping we will see a winning effort from Atomic Angel in the 4.50pm at Sedgefield where she appears to have most things in his favour.

A winner last time out over course and distance, which may prove vitally important over this marathon three miles three furlongs, she has also won here on heavy going in December, and her yard are in ridiculously good form, with a 60% strike rate in the last two weeks.

She likes to make the running which will hopefully see her steer clear of any trouble in behind, and an added 5lb from the handicapper may not be enough to stop a follow up against a field of largely out of form opponents.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Atomic Angel 4.05pm Sedgefield 4/1 most bookmakers