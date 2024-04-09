Midweek 5 Minutes With Bonnie

This week we chat to TATTOOED Scouser Bonnie and here is what she had to share with us all here at SPORT HQ and our readers.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Bonnie

Q2. Where are you from? Liverpool

Q3. Age? 38

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? I’ve 53 tattoos taking up over approx 110 hours to do and planning more.

Q5. Any piercings? I’ve 6 piercings and planning more.

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? I started in the industry in 2023. I started doing massages, then started an Instagram page with photos of me for a laugh with my friends. From there I have now become an internationally published model, Swingathon, Fetfest, Scandals, ASN and Twisted Edge magazine ambassador, as well as modelling lingerie and new clothing brands.

Q7. How long have you been in the business? 1 year in the industry

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? Previous projects, Blaze magazine, Babedium magazine and Twisted Edge magazine.

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Upcoming: WarehouseX for 2 weeks, UK top model influencer award finalist, Twisted Valkiery and Twisted safeguarding senior, Swingathon and Fetfest host, adult event host, ASN ambassador connecting UK to USA.

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I listen to all music except jazz (can’t hack it), my fave at the minute is Ppink Floyd, Sia and Pink.

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? I don’t have time for hobbies but I would love to say I go the gym (I don’t).

Q12. Are you into video games? Not really SORRY!

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? Fave sport has to be cheerleaders. Fave football team is obviously Liverpool.

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? I love chick flick and horror, fave all time movie is dirty dancing or 10 things I hate about you

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Roast dinner, Scouse or Thai all the way.

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Rum! People buy me rum all the time, they think I’m a pirate????

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? My number 1 inspiration in life? Personal, my husband who puts up with my madness. Famous has to be pink… she shows that you should not change who you are, for the world to like you! They should change their views to like you! Be you, be proud!

Q18. Measurements? Size 12 sometimes 10, 34C BOOBS, 5ft7.

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? A tree, public, busy time of day and being attacked by a squirrel ring a bell ????

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Depends who it’s with, but a good f**k is always a winner.

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Doggy! You can be having your ass grabbed and smacked, it goes deeper, and you can also go back and forth for more impact #winner.

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I’m actually really shy, and I pick my nose

Q23. If you weren’t a model what job would you most like to do? I’ve done all my vanilla lifestyle now, had my corporate job. It wasn’t for me! Modelling or helping models is what I want to do now.

Q24. What are your social media accounts? Social media accounts are: bonnie_gc23 on Insta, OnlyFans, TikTok, YouTube and Twitter/X.

