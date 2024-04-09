Untested Bumper Winner May Have More To Offer

One from Market Rasen next, and I was always told that any horse who carries a penalty to victory in a bumper is one to keep on your side. It would be difficult not to be impressed by the winning debut of Tramuntana, Olly Murphy’s five-year-old gelding who made most to stroll home by 17 lengths at Fakenham.

It was only a three-runner contest so we mustn’t get too carried away, and with neither of his rivals running since, we have no idea of the value of the form. The son of Affinsea does have to give 7lb or more to all of his rivals which is a big enough ask, but he looked a decent enough sort and may well double up for us this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Tramuntana 4.35pm Market Rasen 4/1 Bet365