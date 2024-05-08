Midweek 5 Minutes with KK

This week we chat to Irish Babe KK and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? KK

Q2. Where are you from? I’m Northern Irish, but I currently live in Manchester City Centre.

Q3. Age? 24

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? I have 2 tattoos, 1 on my wrist which is my initials ‘KK’ and 1 on my right hip a Cowboy Hat, I plan to get my other hip tattooed with a pair of Cowboy Boots!

Q5. Any piercings? I have ears and nosed pierced.

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? So I started in this industry when I was 14yo back home in Northern Ireland. Since then I have achieved so many of my goals including winning beauty pageants! The most recent, being Miss Teen Galaxy Ireland which then I flew to Florida and competed in the International Galaxy System, coming 4th runner up out of the world! I was so proud.

Q7. How long have you been in the business? Since the age of 14

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? I have been modelling for various clothing brands, bridal boutiques, fashion shows and most recently glamour modelling.

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? I plan to focus more on my glamour modelling and be involved in as many covers as possible this year! I have very high hopes.

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I listen to all type of music to be honest. House, R’n’B, Techno and of course ABBA!

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? My hobbies include club dancing, modelling and being a party girl!!!

Q12. Are you into video games? The only games I play are with men!

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? I not into any particular sport, but I do love a Man with hobbies!

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? I love SCARY movies! I love scaring myself it gives me such a thrill. My favourite scary franchise at the moment would be the Conjuring at the moment.

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? I am obsessed with Italian Food (The men aren’t bad either) give me pasta and pizza for life and I’ll be a happy woman!

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Wine or a DOUBLE Vodka and Lemonade!

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? Hands down, Pamela Anderson she is my idol.

Q18. Measurements? I’m a 32C breast size (One day I will go bigger LOL) and size 6 dress size.

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? In a Spa whilst people were there.

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? It depends on the mood I am in, just chilling? Make love, I love to feel that sensual feeling. On a wild night? F**k me until the sun comes up!

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Cowgirl! That is why I got my Cowboy Hat tattoo. Let me ride you like a horse baby.

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I am a complete weirdo. I love to do the craziest things we are told not to do. It excites me and gives me a giggle. Why be boring in life when you can be thrilling?

Q23. If you weren’t a model what job would you most like to do? I have always said I should have been born a nudist in a forest, ever since I was a baby, I have never been able to keep my clothes on! I just strip off wherever I go LOL

Q24. What are your social media accounts? Insta @KristenKavanagh_ Facebook Kristen Kavanagh TikTok @KristenKavanah20

Midweek 5 Minutes With is brought to you in association with FAWNSTARS.COM