Midweek 5 Minutes with QueenB

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? QueenB

Q2. Where are you from? Shropshire

Q3. Age? 46

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? I have lots of tattoos with too many hrs to count

Q5. Any piercings? 1 piercing

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? I treated myself to a boudoir shoot

Q7. How long have you been in the business? Just over 2yrs

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? I’ve had lots of great shoots

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? A duo shoot which will be lots of fun

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I love all types of music my favourite artist is Prince

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? I love painting and swimming

Q12. Are you into video games? No

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? Love football and support Manchester United of course

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Action films and fantasy are my favourite huge Harry Potter fan

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Love Chinese food

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? I don’t drink

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? My Mom the original Queen

Q18. Measurements? 34DD BOOBS and 12/14

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? That would be telling

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Both variety is important

Q21. Favourite sexual position? All of them

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? No

Q23. If you weren’t a model what job would you most like to do? I love to rescue animals

Q24. What are your social media accounts? Queenb19784

