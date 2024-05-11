Welcome To The Betting Jungle

Just the one UK based bet this Sunday when Karl Burke looks to get a win under his belt of Jungle Land in the maiden at 3.42pm. The gelded son of Kodiac was all the rage on his Ayr debut when sent off the 11/8 favourite after sustained support, but he let his followers down with a two length second after missing the break and showing more signs of inexperience that expected.

They may be out on a recovery mission this afternoon after having their fingers burned so expect him to be backed throughout the day, and if he has learned from that education then a better and hopefully winning performance is very much on the cards.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Jungle Land 3.42pm Newcastle 5/2 all bookmakers