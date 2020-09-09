Midweek 5 minutes with Brooke Sasha

Today we catch up with TATTOOED Sport Babe Brooke Sasha and here is what she had to share with us all here at SPORT HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Brooke Sasha

Q2. Where are you from? Lincolnshire, England.

Q3. Age? 30

Q4. What do you have for tattoos and how many hours have you put into them? I have a lot of flowers few animals a snake, panda, moth, bee, tiger. A couple ladies faces as well all together about 60 hours maybe more.

Q5. Any piercings? I have 4 piercings in my ears and 2 nose piercings.

Q6. How did you get your started in your industry? I started as an Instagram blogger

Q7. How long have you been in the business? 1 year.

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? Too many to mention

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Trying to get into the fire service

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I like many different genres on music pop, rock indie. fav band in oasis. Artist Eminem.

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Going to the gym and getting tattoos

Q12. Are you into video games? No

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite teams or persons? None

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Like all kinds of movies. Comedies prob my fav.

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Thai green curry

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Rhubarb gin and lemonade

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? My husband.

Q18. Measurements? (Height, dress size, boob size) 5.6” size 8. 34E BOOBS

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? A lady never tells lol

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Wouldn’t you like to know lol

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Prefer not to say

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I used to be an engineer in the Royal Navy.

Q23. Social media? Insta @brookesasha90