RED HOT TIPS for tonight’s MIDWEEK action at Donny dogs

We have plenty of competitive Graded action for punters Sport readers to back tonight with a STAKED 12-race card at Doncaster. The meeting is of course adhering to strict social distancing guidelines and will be held behind closed doors.

However, you can watch the meeting through live streaming the action on your chosen device such as a laptop or phone. You can do this via a number of bookmaker apps which give you the opportunity to watch all of the action literally at your fingertips. You don’t even have to have a bet as with the new Watch & Bet initiative, all you need to do is login to your bookmaker account and you can watch every race for free.

We’ve previewed the action with our best bets to hopefully provide some fillip to your midweek entertainment. Tonight’s action focused on graded racing. This essentially means that all of the dogs running at the tracks are trained at Doncaster and run at the track most weeks. The highest graded race is an A3 and this goes all the way down to a B6 which is one of the lowest form of action. If successful in an A1 event, you may take the step up in grade and compete in Open Racing, which is the highest quality of greyhound racing.

We enjoyed three four winners from eight selections, a creditable 50% strike-rate with last week’s tips which featured Evs, 6/4, 3/1 & 7/2 winning tips. We’re hungry for more success this time around and are looking to be quick out of the traps with a number of fancies at the meeting. We’ve also picked out our two best bets of the evening which are our most confident selections, these are called the NAP and Next Best.

For more hot tips, betting news and more check out our sister paper www.thebet.co.uk

6:09: Doncaster: Churchview Rolo (Trap Five)

A dog in solid form. He has shaped well in his last two starts and they both came in good times. This draw seems to suit and he looks capable of running very well.

6:28: Doncaster: Players Luck (Trap One)

A dog firmly on the upgrade. He produced a smart performance from this draw in an A4 last time out and looks more than capable of handling this step up in grade. Given he is in form, he gets the vote.

6:43: Doncaster: Minglers Priory (Trap Six)

Has hit the crossbar on his last five starts and whilst that is a slight concern, he clearly has bags of ability. He has been posting some good times and deserves to get his head in front.

6:58: Doncaster: Sonic Turbo (Trap Four)

Has been trialling stylishly of late, including when posting a smart time last time out. This looks a fascinating event with most of the field in form but this dog looks exciting and is worth supporting.

7:18: Doncaster: Ballybunion Bill (Trap Five)

A dog in form. He has won his last two starts and runs on powerfully in his races. He will need to take another step forward but that made it two successive victories in B3 company and he looks like the one to beat based on current form.

7:36: Doncaster: Graigues Wagon (Trap Three)

Looks one of the bets of the night. Somehow got beat last time despite breaking well. However, that came in a good time and given he is in solid form compared to some of his rivals he earns the vote.

7:56: Doncaster: Bellagio Blossom (Trap One)

One of the trappy races of the night in which this bitch gets the vote. She needs to rediscover her best form having disappointed on her last couple of starts, but clearly has the form in the book if she can return to the form of some of her better efforts.

8:17: Doncaster: Springwood Edel (Trap Five)

Has bounced back to form with two wins from his last three starts, overcoming trouble on his way to both victories. He now steps back up in grade but looks than more capable of going close here.

8:38: Doncaster: Dunham Dusted (Trap Three)

Should have won last week, but deserves another chance given this looks a winnable event. A reproduction of that effort would see him go very close here.

8:54: Doncaster: Redbrick Josh (Trap One)

A massive opportunity for the selection to get his head back in front. He was pretty disappointing last week but still posted a respectable time. He should take plenty of stopping if he can break on terms.

9:12: Doncaster: Ballymac Odessa (Trap Two)

A gilt-edged opportunity for this bitch to return to winning ways. She has finished second on her last two starts and arguably should have got the job done on both occasions. She looks the one to beat here.

9:28: Doncaster: Drumcrow Nessa (Trap One)

Was a facile winner of a B5 last week by eight lengths. Now she has regained her confidence, this step up to B4 should not inconvenience her and she makes plenty of appeal in the finale.

NAP: 8:38: Doncaster: Dunham Dusted (Trap Three)

Next Best: 7:36: Doncaster: Graigues Wagon (Trap Three)