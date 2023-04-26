Midweek 5 Minutes With Candie Dixon

Today we chat to BUSTY BABE Candie Dixon and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Candie Dixon

Q2. Where are you from? Currently live in Cornwall but I’m a Northerner at heart

Q3. Age? 29

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? Yes I have a sleeve and various others. In total around 24 hours of work

Q5. Any piercings? Yes. Tongue. Ears, bellybutton

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? I started camming from learning online what camming was. I’ve always been quite a sensual person so I thought this industry would be perfect for me – I was right

Q7. How long have you been in the business? 3 years now

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? Prior to the adult industry I had my own art business making portrait sketches. Art is a huge hobby of mine still but I do not make money out of it. prior to art, I had a passion to become a social worker. So training was extremely important. I learnt the social care world and decided it wasn’t for me.

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? My next project is to launch a non-profit support group for anyone struggling with incontinence

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? This is difficult. I have so many. My general rule is if i vibe with it. I like it. I can’t stand rock music though.

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Art

Q12. Are you into video games? No

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? I would say tennis is my favorite sport to watch. Favorite player is Nicholas Kyrgios (mainly for the looks)

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Home. Its actually a child’s cartoon but I love love love it. And along came Polly. The opening gets me every time!

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? My nans scrambled egg

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Vodka orange

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? Currently Rebecca Goodwin

Q18. Measurements? Size: 8 /10 Feet: size 4 and 32E BOOBS

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? In the sea

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Depends on my mood so 50/50

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Me on top or scissors

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? My toe is half an inch off the world record

Q23. What are your social media accounts?

Instagram: @candiedixonx

Facebook: @candiedixon

Twitter: @Dixoncandie

Onlyfans: @itscandiedixon

