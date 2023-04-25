Burn May Prove Too Hot For These

Reverting back to the Willie Mullins stable for our second bet when he lets Ballyburn go onto battle in the bumper at 7.45pm that closes the card.

Another point-to-point winner with one win from one start under rules, he got caught a bit flat-footed over course and distance before running on strongly to win going away in February, but with a fast early pace to attack from expected here, he can bring his stamina in to play and pounce late assuming he doesn’t get caught up in any traffic in this big field.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Ballyburn 7.45pm Punchestown 13/8 most bookmakers