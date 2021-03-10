Midweek 5 Minutes with Catjira

This week we catch up with US BABE Catjira and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? My performer name is Catjira, but you can call me Cat!

Q2. Where are you from? I was born and raised on the East coast but currently reside in Las Vegas.

Q3. Age? 27, my birthday is in a month though ;)

Q4. What do you have for tattoos and how many hours have you put into them? Actually, I don’t have any tattoos! Consider me a commitment phobe.

Q5. Any piercings? Just my ears! When I started in the industry I had quite a few facial piercings, double nose, dermal on my cheek etc but took them out eventually.

Q6. How did you get started in your industry? When I first started in adult it was just for fun, had no idea it could be a job and it quickly snow balled into something big for me and I just went with it.

Q7. How long have you been in the business? This will be my 6 year anniversary this year!

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? So many! I’m pretty independent and produce lots of independent videos but many of them were nominated for awards like “Best Scene”. I’m strictly solo and love to cosplay as characters and bring my deepest darkest fantasies to life. Some of my previous projects included Ciri from the Witcher 3, Lara Croft from Tomb Raider… I even did Alex from Clock Work Orange. Lots of my stuff can be found on my pornhub page.

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? I do! I am currently working on a new adult cosplay project that’s a character from the video game series Dragon Age.

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? Classic rock is my favorite and 1960s hits. My fans constantly accuse me of listening to “Dad Rock” but I have no shame haha. My favorite band would have to be The Cars.

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? So many! I really focused on them the last couple of years. I love to be outside, anything with nature. I camp, garden and hike regularly.

Q12. Are you into video games? Too many… my entire brand revolves around them. I even stream some on twitch! I love story based games and last year I discovered the joys of MMOs with Elder Scrolls Online, I’m obsessed.

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite teams or persons? I do love the NFL. We’ll listen to some games on stream sometimes. I have to support the Raiders being a Vegas local!

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Horror movies! I love love love! MY all time favorite movie though isn’t considered horror, just bad ass – Mad Max Fury Road!

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Home cooked meals are the best… especially mine. I enjoy shrimp and grits the most and also make bomb pancakes. I named my dog after my favorite pancake mix haha!

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Wine all the way! Butter Chardonnay and Justin’s Cab is my favorite, I’m always stocked up!

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? Oh! Not sure if I have a #1 but I know one of my biggest influences in the adult films I make with style and context and interests would be Sam Raimi. I’m a huge Evil Dead trilogy fan. I love his work.

Q18. Measurements? 34B Boobs? I don’t really measure anything else so I don’t know haha. I’m the worst model ever.

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? I’m not super wild and actually terrified of being caught. The only places outside of the bedroom I’ve done it in was on a beach and in a car.

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Love– I’m old fashioned ;)

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Reverse Cowgirl!

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I own over 10,000 comic books!

Q23. Social media channels?

Facebook: @catjiraTV

Instagram: @catsgotback

Reddit: @catjira

Twitter: @catjiraTV