Weloof worth a wager now reunited with Kirby

In the 1m handicap at Lingfield today (2.50), I think the well-weighted Weloof looks worth a wager now reunited with Adam Kirby.

This John Butler trained seven-year-old has won once and been placed twice in five runs over course and distance. The success came in this grade – class 6 – back in January 2019 when scoring by 1/2 a length under Kirby off a mark of 62.

Weloof has failed to get his head in front since but has posted a couple of solid efforts when runner-up twice off 60 and is now able to race off a career-low of 58.

It gives him a big shout from a handicapping perspective if putting his best foot forward and it’s interesting that Kirby now gets the leg up on him for the first time since December 2019.

He has won twice and been placed once in four starts on Weloof, so is undoubtedly the man required to get the best out of him.

Weloof also has a 30 per cent win/place strike rate in the grade, so everything points to a big run.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Weloof (8/1 bet365, 888sport – BOG)