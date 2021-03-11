Iwasthefutureonce weighted to collect in Carlisle opener

Now switched back to the smaller obstacles, Iwasthefutureonce looks well-treated and makes plenty of appeal at 15/2 in the 2m 3f handicap hurdle that gets proceedings underway on today’s card at Carlisle (12.30).

This eight-year-old was a pint winner and shaped nicely on his second start for Tim Easterby when a keeping on 9 1/2 length fourth of 11 to Two For Gold – who is now rated 132 over hurdles and 154 over fences – in a 2m 5f class 4 novice contest at Wetherby.

He also ran well over this trip in another class 4 novice affair 12 months ago at Sedgefield off 109 when third of seven to Whoshotthesheriff.

Iwasthefutureonce led for most of the race being getting outpaced two from home and then keeping on again to be beaten just over seven lengths off an official rating of 111.

The winner is a useful sort who is now rated 132 over hurdles and 140 over fences, so that again gives the form a solid look in relation to this lower grade class 5 affair.

Connections then decided to send Iwasthefutureonce chasing, but he failed to take to that discipline and was well-beaten in all four starts in that sphere.

He now wisely goes back hurdling and makes his handicap debut over the smaller obstacles off a mark of 90.

That makes Iwasthefutureonce look to well-treated to ignore judged on his aforementioned runs, especially if the fitting of the tongue-tie and blinkers for the first time have the desired effect.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Iwasthefutureonce (15/2 bet365 – BOG)