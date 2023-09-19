Midweek 5 Minutes With Charlie Brooke

Midweek 5 Minutes With is brought to you in association with FAWNSTARS.COM the content platform that puts the user first.

This week we chat to BUSTY BABE Charlie Brooke and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Charlie Brooke

Q2. Where are you from? Essex

Q3. Age? 23

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? No!

Q5. Any piercings? No!

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? By getting myself published into Calendar full of hotties!

Q7. How long have you been in the business? Since I was around 20 I was published in page 3 also!

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? Page 3, also Onlyfans and on the playboy platform!

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? I would love to do more page 3 and get onto the daily sports again but I would love to have my own page of pictures haha!

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I love house music I go to festivals and raves!

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? I go to the gym everyday and party with my friends on weekends is that a hobbie lol

Q12. Are you into video games? No

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? Boxing by far!!!! It’s got to be the gypsy king Tyson I love how good he is with his children!

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Twilight love it love the wolfs and vampires!

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Chinese I love takeouts and love an English fry up

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Champagne

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? Margot Robbie she is just a beauty!

Q18. Measurements? Size 12! I’m a curvy lady

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? Wasn’t sex but I have got naughty in the back of a taxi once with an ex! No one saw tho don’t worry haha

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Make love!!!

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Doggy!

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I have the same thumb as Megan fox

Q23. What are your social media accounts? Insta @charlie_brooke_x Twitter @charliebrooke23