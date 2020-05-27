Midweek 5 Minutes with Chaz

Today we continue with our LOCKDOWN LOVELIES and chat to Sport Babe Chaz and here is what this sexy brunette had to share with us at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Chaz

Q2. Where are you from? Wiltshire

Q3. Age? 32

Q4. What do you have for tattoos and how many hours have you put into them? I have 14 including a big sternum one and a Raven on my arm. Lots of hours!

Q5. Any piercings? Just my ears now

Q6. How did you get your started in your industry? A friend introduced me to purpleport, and it went from there.

Q7. How long have you been in the business? Just over a year

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? I once was a life model being put into a art piece, I was blended into the backround, that was pretty cool!

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? A few more life model projects and some exciting photoshoots in the pipeline.

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I listen to a lot of different music, fave would be RnB, loving Halsey at the moment.

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Playing guitar and shopping haha

Q12. Are you into video games? No not really

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite teams or persons? MMA and Gina Carano.

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? I like thrillers, 100% the crow, hence my arm tattoo

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? I’m a sucker for meat, and Italian. Lamb shank mmmmm

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Pink gin and lemonade

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? To do what makes you happy, you only live once!

Q18. Measurements? (Height, dress size, boob size) 5’4 , size 10 and 34D



Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? Mmmm I think train?

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Depends who with and where

Q21. Favourite sexual position? A womens got to keep something secret Haha

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I have a third nipple (hands over face haha)

Q23. Social media? Yes Instagram Chazt87