2020 Flat Horses To Follow: Tomorrow’s Dream

Tomorrow’s Dream strikes me as the type to make up into a decent three-year-old, so off what looks a lenient opening handicap mark had to feature among my horses to follow this season.

Trained in Newmarket by William Haggas, this daughter of Oasis Dream shaped nicely on debut woth staying on from off the pace to finish a never nearer 2 1/2 length fifth of 12 to Splendidly at Newcastle.

The winner went on to follow-up at the same venue to be rated 89, whilst the runner-up Corvair won all three of his subsequent outings to be rated 94.

Tomorrow’s Dream then only had to be driven out to open her account in a 12-runner novice contest at Wolverhampton when beating Mountain Brave by 1 1/2 lengths.

The runner-up went on to bag a brace of successes to be rated 79, whilst the fifth home Never In Paris – who was beaten a total of 3 1/2 lengths – has been allotted an opening handicap mark of 82.

Tomorrow’s Dream was then far from disgracced one her final run of ths season whne racing too freely bit keeping on to finish a 3 3/4 lengths four of nine to Union at Newcastle.

This efforts have seen the assessor give her an offcial rating of just 73, and judged on the for of the aforementioned races I think Tomorrow’s World has been underestimated and should be more than capable of winning more races at three.