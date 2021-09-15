Midweek 5 minutes with Chelsea-Blu

Today we chat to BUSTY brunette Chelsea-Blu and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? I like to refer as Chelsea-blu

Q2. Where are you from? I’m from Southend-on-sea in Essex, but travel around a lot feel like I live in my car.

Q3. Age? I’m 32

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? I have a sleeve in progress stars on neck I have around 10 tattoo all in all and I would say a good 5-7 hours worth if not more.

Q5. Any piercings? One nipple pierced

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? I done a little private modelling and then I joined a web camming platform and started modelling and got published in Model Modele

Q7. How long have you been in the business? I have been in the industry around 3 years

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? web camming model and also published in Model Modele

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? I have a photo shoot on Sunday but I’m trying to build my portfolio

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I like R&B and drill and my secret obsession is Dave

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? I like horse riding and going out with the girls for cocktails

Q12. Are you into video games? not really into video games no

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? Sport would be horse racing I love to watch but to do would be horse riding

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? oh my fav film has to be Water for the Elephants gets me every time but do like a good thriller which would be the purge

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Turkish I’m a halloumi freak love all Turkish food

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Pornstar Martini is my fave drink ever

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? Nicki Minaj as she has a banging body and done well for herself

Q18. Measurements? 36E BOOBS size 10 clothes 5,6ft and size 5 feet

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? In a lift and had to make it quick before the door opened

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? depends what mood I’m in personally I like to just **ck as I don’t like it all slow its boring

Q21. Favourite sexual position? being f**ked up against was wall head pushed into wall and leg lifted up and f**ked hard

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I’m into S&M and role play but I am fun outing going and laid back

Q23. What are your social media accounts? Insta @chels_blue