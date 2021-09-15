No Escape For The Bookies At Newbury

A second Friday Listed event to look at, though this time we head south to Berkshire for a seven furlong contest won by Glorious Journey for Charlie Appleby last season, with James Doyle in the saddle.

Godolphin may well dominate once again with Al Suhail presumably their number one pick with William Buick riding, and James Doyle on board D’bai, but I am going to take a risk on their third string (?) and the promising four-year-old Silent Escape, who could surprise them all with Oisin Murphy in the plate.

The winner of three of her four career starts, she gets five-pounds from her compatriots here and is stepping up in class after taking a Class Three handicap at Sandown very very easily last month and has earned her shot at the big time. Of course she needs to do more in this better contest but she is lightly raced with every likelihood there is a lot more to come, and at an each way price I just cannot resist a little punt, just in case.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Silent Escape 3.30pm Newbury 5/1 most bookmakers