Juan For The Weekend

A mile and a quarter to kick off our Saturday afternoon and a Listed race at that, though if the form book is upheld for a change then there we may have found ourselves the winner.

Juan Elcano fell out of the stalls in the Juddmonte Stakes in a race he had precious little chance in regardless, and common sense suggests we ignore that run where Group One company and a tardy start mean the form is harder to get a handle on.

He will need to get away on better terms here even if this does represent a big drop in class, but if we sensibly judge him on his neck second to Bangkok in the Group Two York Stakes in July, or his Listed class win at Ascot in June. A repeat of either of those may well prove good enough here and at the age of four, there may even be further improvement to come.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Juan Elcano 1.55pm Ayr 5/4 almost every bookmaker