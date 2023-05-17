Midweek 5 Minutes with Chloe Louise

Midweek 5 Minutes With is brought to you in association with FAWNSTARS.COM the content platform transforming the industry by putting the user first!

Today we catch up with NEWBIE Chloe and here is what this Yorkshire Lass had to share with us at Sport HQ and our loyal Sport Readers.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? My name I prefer to be called is Chloe or Chloe Louise

Q2. Where are you from? I’m from Rotherham South Yorkshire

Q3. Age? 29

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? I have 15 tattoos, my longest I sat was 8 and half hours for the mermaid on my stomach but she’s still not finished. My fave tattoo is my cupcake on my hand which says eat me haha

Q5. Any piercings? I did have my nipples pierced but took them out to breastfeed my last baby of 3

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? I started in this industry in November last year starting with onlyfans and instagram and I’m currently doing really well.

Q7. How long have you been in the business? 6 months

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? My current project is being short listed for the UK Calendar Girls Manchester castings.

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? I’ll be starting with Fairy Cam Babes for webcamming.

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? My music taste varies, I love a bit of Meatloaf all the way to Bad Boy Chiller Crew, literally depends on the vibe at the time. Music is my life, it helps ground me in difficult times.

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? My hobbies include going places with my children and giving them the best life I can. In my spare time I’m always networking with other models or other photographers and planning new projects. I have a project coming up with Ashley G photographer from London he is coming down to Yorkshire and we’ve got an exciting shoot planned.

Q12. Are you into video games? No

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? Favourite sports, I love the Olympics. But when the world cups on I can definitely say I watch it all and get involved. What’s better than watching your own country play.

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Favourite movies are definitely horror films! Something really jumpy! Nightmare on Elm Street definitely is at the top of my all time favourites.

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Favourite kind of meal.. has got to be hunters chicken with coleslaw and thick cut chips.

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Favourite drink is a Long Island ice tea

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? Number 1 inspiration. Rebecca Goodwin! Hands down, came from nothing and built herself up and never forgot where she came from in the process.

Q18. Measurements? Size 8 with 34B BOOBS ;)

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? Craziest place I had sex was Toby Carrvery, oooops ????

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? I prefer to F**K definitely

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Fave position Doggy

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? My most unusual fact about me is I have a lazy eye I could have it corrected but I’m happy being that little bit different ❤️

Q23. What are your social media accounts? Instagram @chloelouiseofficialof

Onlyfans @chloelouiseofficialx

Photos by the late David Clic