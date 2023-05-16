Power Crazy

The 7.30pm at Newmarket tonight looks an interesting contest that could go almost any way, but at the prices I am happy enough to suggest Sonnerie Power as the one I will be backing.

Third at Leicester on his return for the season last month on heavy going, his better form includes a win on the Lingfield polytrack which suggests this better ground will be far more to his liking, and if he improves as I hope for that run, he could go close this evening too.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Sonnerie Power 7.30pm Newmarket 9/2 William Hill