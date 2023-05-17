Stoute Filly Could Storm Home

With eight of the 10 runners a winner last time out and four of them unbeaten, the 2.25pm at York this afternoon looks a brilliant race to watch – and hopefully to have a small bet in. Silver Lady impressed when winning first time out and she seems a worthy favourite, but the current 9/4 looks poor value and I have come down on the side of Stormy Sea who quickened clear last time out at Haydock in the style of a better than average filly.

A half-sister to Champion Stakes winner Bay Bridge, she may stay further in time, but this has always looked her likeliest next start and she should go close under Ryan Moore. Fakhama was another under consideration for those looking for a bigger price, but I am happy enough with my selection in a race where the form may be well worth following over the rest of the season.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Stormy Sea 2.25pm York 5/1 Bet365