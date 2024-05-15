Midweek 5 Minutes with Crystal Starr

This week Sport Readers we bring you Welsh Babe Crystal and here is what she had to share with us at Sport HQ

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Crystal

Q2. Where are you from? North Wales

Q3. Age? 37 years young

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? Too many to count, I’m about 50% covered and roughly around 40hrs of work.

Q5. Any piercings? I have 4 piercings, my ears, nose, belly button and a Christina piercing.

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? Lockdown happened and I thought no time like the present, after all I’m not getting any younger.

Q7. How long have you been in the business? I wouldn’t say I’m in the industry just enjoying life a little.

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? Being still quite new I have spent the time concentrating building a following.

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? I have a fair few collaborations with other content creators and agencies in the works.

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I Love some R&B and recently got into listening to some country music, as for a favourite I don’t really have a go to.

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Hobbies would be taking pics of myself building my portfolio and I could spend hours doing Tiktoks.

Q12. Are you into video games? I’m more into playing games on my phone, however Sims has to be one of my all time faves.

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? I was a Gymnast for many years and I still love to watch the gymnastics.

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? MY favourite type of movie has to be a Horror, However my favourite movie of all time is The Sound Of Music. I know it word for word.

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Favourite type of food is Chinese food, and you cant beat a buffet.

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? I’m not a big drinker but I enjoy a simple Archers and Lemonade.

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? Has to be my Kids, everything I do will be for them.

Q18. Measurements? 34B and a petite size 8

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? Has to be in the car whilst parked in the carpark of a police station.

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Overall it would be making love, but we all need a good f**k now and again.

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Doggy or Reverse Cowgirl

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I Taught myself BSL during the lockdown

Q23. If you weren’t a model what job would you most like to do? I only do this work part time, I also have my own Dog grooming business.

Q24. What are your social media accounts?

Insta – @Crystalstarr1986

Twitter/X – @Starrbabe86

