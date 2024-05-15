Godolphin May Have Another Jewel

York again for me this afternoon, regularly voted the best racetrack in the Country and for good reason, both for the facilities and the quality of the horses the racing attracts. The Group Two Middleton Fillies’ Stakes at 3.15pm has always been a decent race won by some decent sorts over the years, with the Gosden yard responsible for three of the last five winners.

They have Free Wind in here and as she is the best horse on official ratings she should go well, but that won’t stop me taking the risk on Charlie Appleby’s Sapphire Seas. Amazingly, the winner of four of her six starts is the lowest rated in this field, leaving her with 10lbs to find with the possible jolly, but I am confident there is more to come.

Her one run this season saw her beaten close to three lengths by stable companion English Rose at Meydan at this level in February, but that form has ben franked by the winner who was second in a Grade One in Kentucky in April, and with the step back up in trip likely to be in her favour, we should get another good run this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Sapphire Seas 3.15pm York 9/2 William Hill