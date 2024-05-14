Former BAREKNUCKLE boxing champion to launch ENERGY drink

Bareknuckle BOXING legend James Quinn McDonagh is looking to do for Bare Knuckle Boxing what PRIME has done for the world of Influencer Boxing with the launch of

‘BARE KNUCKLE’ Energy Drink.

The former BK champion and star of the HIT film KNUCKLE is aiming the product at the PREMIUM end of the SPORTS related energy drinks market using the latest production techniques and best ingredients available giving consumers a great tasting boost of energy.

BARE KNUCKLE Energy is due to HIT the shops this SUMMER so keep an eye out SPORT READERS for the new Energy Drink that really packs a PUNCH!

James [Quinn McDonagh] said “This is a great product and I cannot wait for the launch.”