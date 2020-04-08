Midweek 5 Minutes with Dani-Marie

Today we chat to SPORT BAE Dani-Marie and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Dani-Marie

Q2. Where are you from? Bedfordshire

Q3. Age? 27

Q4. What do you have for tattoos and how many hours have you put into them? Full sleeve, half sleeve, sternum, thighs, feet, calf’s, back of my neck, hands. I couldn’t say how many house well over 20 odd

Q5. Any piercings? Belly and nose

Q6. How did you get your started in your industry? When I was 16 I was approached to do some local modelling and it went from there

Q7. How long have you been in the business? Around 10 years on and off

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? Music videos, glamour shoots, collectives, fashion and art nude.

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? I’d really like to do some more video work

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I listen to all music my favourite artists is a guy called Don Veda’s

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Drawing and horse riding

Q12. Are you into video games? Not really

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite teams or persons? Conor mcgregor

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Jurassic Park

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Cheese and Italian

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? JD

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? My mum

Q18. Measurements? 5ft 4

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex?. At work

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? F**k

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Whatever works at the time

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I’m half Scandinavian

Q23. Social media? daniimariieofficial