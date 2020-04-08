I got my Karcher stuck up my Khyber

WORLD EXCLUSIVE

As ARSE WASHING becomes a global phenomenon with even the state of DUBAI embarking on a mass ARSE WASHING campaign with TRUCKS deployed on the streets washing any ARSE they find out after curfew, we can report on yet another DIY arse washer who has come a cropper.

We learned this week about Helmut Bumstuker from FRANKFURT who has ended up in intensive care after getting his KARCHER professional pressure washer JAMMED up his JAXY.

Yet again we have to WARN our readers don’t try this at home…….

Doctors in Germany have expressed concern at the sheer number of ARSE WASHING accidents they’ve had to deal with since the CRAZE went VIRAL following Daily Sport’s article on 31.3.20.

JJ McGinty of JJ’s Arse Washing who is an ‘ARSE WASHING’ expert told Daily Sport “This is a job for a professional and should not be attempted by amateurs.”