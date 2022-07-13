Midweek 5 Minutes with Dark Moon

Today we chat to BUSTY BABE Dark Moon and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ and our lovely loyal readers.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Dark Moon

Q2. Where are you from? Norfolk

Q3. Age? 31

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? I have lots of tatts, I’ve lost count 😉

Q5. Any piercings? Lots of piercings

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? The whole MILF thing seems to be pretty popular and I like to think I bring something different to it

Q7. How long have you been in the business? Almost a year

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? Just starting out so building my profile

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? So looking forward to this interview and a really cool girl/girl shoot coming up

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? Rock music, I’m a massive Joan Jett fan

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? I’m a practicing witch

Q12. Are you into video games? Nope. Way over my head lol

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? I’ve never really been very sporty

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? I like to mix it up. Fave all time movie is The Labyrinth

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? I love anything spicy, fave meal is chilli

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Beer

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? To always be the best version of myself, whatever that is

Q18. Measurements? 5ft 3”, size 12, 36DD BOOBS

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? Oooff that’s way to dirty for here!

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? F**k, hands down. I like it rough

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Standing up bent over, love those slapping noises!

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you?

I have like zero gag reflex 😉

Q23. What are your social media accounts? @your.dark moon – insta

@Dark_Moon91 – twitter