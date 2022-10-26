Midweek 5 Minutes with Debbie Jones

Today we chat to TATTOOED BABE Debbie Jones and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.
Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Debbie Jones
Q2. Where are you from? Worcestershire
Q3. Age? 39
Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? I have loads and I’ve Lost count loads of hours 😝
Q5. Any piercings? 12
Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? Scouted
Q7. How long have you been in the business? 12 years
Q8. What are some of your previous projects? Alternative, Glamour, Cosplay, Body art, Nude, Bandage, Dom, Sub and Video
Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Yes
Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? Rock and Disturbed
Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Horse riding
Q12. Are you into video games? Yessss
Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? Moto GP and Valentino Rossi
Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Horror and Saw
Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Sea food, Chinese food and Beef steak
Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Vodka and Coke or JD and Coke
Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? Live life to the fullest
Q18. Measurements? Hips 37 inches Waist 26 inches BOOBS 39 inches
Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? In the woods on a very busy camp site 😜
Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Both 😜
Q21. Favourite sexual position? Doggy
Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I have two holes in my skull
Q23. What are your social media accounts?
Facebook @debbie.l.jones3 @Debbielouisejones @catfighterchaos
TikTok @debbielouisejones