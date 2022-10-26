Midweek 5 Minutes with Debbie Jones

Today we chat to TATTOOED BABE Debbie Jones and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Debbie Jones

Q2. Where are you from? Worcestershire

Q3. Age? 39

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? I have loads and I’ve Lost count loads of hours 😝

Q5. Any piercings? 12

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? Scouted

Q7. How long have you been in the business? 12 years

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? Alternative, Glamour, Cosplay, Body art, Nude, Bandage, Dom, Sub and Video

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Yes

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? Rock and Disturbed

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Horse riding

Q12. Are you into video games? Yessss

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? Moto GP and Valentino Rossi

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Horror and Saw

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Sea food, Chinese food and Beef steak

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Vodka and Coke or JD and Coke

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? Live life to the fullest

Q18. Measurements? Hips 37 inches Waist 26 inches BOOBS 39 inches

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? In the woods on a very busy camp site 😜

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Both 😜

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Doggy

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I have two holes in my skull

Q23. What are your social media accounts?

Facebook @debbie.l.jones3 @Debbielouisejones @catfighterchaos

TikTok @debbielouisejones