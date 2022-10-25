Knight Of The Realm Looks Back To His Best

Sticking to the all-weather, and I don’t know what trainer John Jenkins has done to rekindle Sir Rodneyredblood, but he looked close to his best when storming home by close to three lengths over course and distance last time out. He has been put up a hefty 6lb for that win but a look back at his form will show you he has won off marks up to 13lb higher than he suffers now (and that was over this C&D as well), so if he is a reformed character he could be thrown in here regardless.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Sir Rodneyredblood 8.00pm Chelmsford 6/1 Bet365