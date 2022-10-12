Midweek 5 Minutes with Effy Storm

This week Sport Readers we catch up with SEXY BABE Effy Strom and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Effy Storm

Q2. Where are you from? I’m from Southend in Essex

Q3. Age? 24

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? I have 8! Which I got all in one week, it was a go hard or go home situation so I thought fuck it and got 5 rather big ones and 3 small ones

Q5. Any piercings? I have 2 nose piercings, my belly and 8 in my ears

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? I started stripping after leaving a very toxic relationship in September 2021. I never came from money and I trained as a dancer and fire breather at university so after being hidden away for quite a few years I felt I had a lot of catching up to do. In fact it all started when I re united with a family member who I hadent seen in years who worked on the door of my club, I went for a trial and loved it. I then decided I may as well model and start camming, I’ve always been quite spontaneous and what ever I do I will go all in!!! Or what’s the point. It was always a dream of mine to try it

Q7. How long have you been in the business? I have been modelling and stripping for a year! Previously I was a gymnastics coach and professional dancer

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? Some of my most exciting projects include travelling over England to take part in Onlyfans collaborations which actually enabled me to expand my knowledge in my field quite a lot, I also got published in femme rebel magazine and started webcamming with a amazing community called Fairy Cam Babes. A few months ago I started lingerie cat fighting for Slap City UK which was very intense and full on but I have a strong background in gymnastics and fitness so I went for it! On top of all that I have done multiple fire kink and contortion jobs since September

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? I have upcoming projects in November consisting of my second cat fight which I’m very excited for. I have also arranged many collaborations for my Onlyfans which excites me, I’m hoping to move to the top 1% by December as I put a lot of work into my page and strive to make fans happy Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I love a lot of music! Coming from a dance background I can sometimes be on the mood for drum and bass and sometimes I want classical. At the moment I love Kkengdo, Party Next Door, BMTH, Lilly Allen and Moon Deep

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? I have many hobbies! I love to read as I love educating myself and learning. Dancing on the pole and partying is of course up there on my favourites. I love climbing and going trampolining as I’m full of energy. Lastly I love making Tiktoks and videos for my fans as it generally brings me joy.

Q12. Are you into video games? Any games with a sniper.. sign me up

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? My favourite sports are athletics, MMA, gymnastics and aerial hoop

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? I love comedy’s, documentaries and dramas. Big fan of: monsters ink, Forrest Gump, Pitch Perfect, Moulin Rouge, Clockwork Orange and Big Hero 6 but my all time favourite is Train Spotting and I even got a quote from the film tattooed on me

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? I am a massive foodie. I love cooking and going out for dinner, my favourite go to is Indian! I love onion salad and jalfrezi. I also have a huge sweet tooth. I’m a sucker for red liquorice

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Pink gin and lemonade! Although this drink tends to get me very horny so I do need to limit myself. If I’m out for dinner or need to be a good girl I stick to cocktails

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? Lots of people have inspired me in my life time including family members, friends and teachers but my main inspiration is myself because I’ve learnt I’m the only one I can truly count on and seeing we’re I came from to were I am now truly inspires me to keep going and make my dreams reality

Q18. Measurements? My measurements are 29in waist, 34C Boobs and I wear a size 8

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? The weirdest place I have ever had sex is on top of a building that I climbed with someone. It wasn’t planned as was more of a spontaneous thing! I was over 300m high. I love public sex, done a lot of restaurants and venues but on a building was quite exhilarating

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? I separate making love and f**king as they are two very different things. Being a swinger I do love f**king and I love exploring kinks and to me it is an activity but I do prefer making love as I can connect with people.

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Reverse cowgirl is my fave!! Easy to leak down his hips and shake my ass, also can’t beat doggy

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? A interesting fact about me is I can put my legs behind my head and my legs can go way past 180 degrees in a split

Q23. What are your social media accounts? Instagram – @itz_flexi.effy Tiktok [email protected] Twitter – @stormbaby8