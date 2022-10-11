Will Money Talk At Carlisle For Jonjo

If money talks then it’s all over bar the shouting ahead of the bumper at 4.30pm when Jonjo O’Neill introduces point-to-point winner Saint Davy, a £270,000 purchase after he won his only start so far at Quakerstown.

He scored by eight lengths that day without really being tested, and looks a useful recruit to racing under Rules. On the down side, he hasn’t been seen since November last year, an 11 month layoff, and his victory was over jumps and three miles – not the two miles and a furlong on the Flat he faces today, but with his stable in good form he may well get off to a winning start.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Saint Davy 4.30pm Carlisle 11/8 most bookmakers