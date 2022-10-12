Diamonds In The Rough At Haydock

As I am heading off to Haydock this afternoon for an HBF meeting and a day at the races, it makes good sense for me to focus all my attentions there this Friday afternoon, though I doubt I find the time to have too many bets so I will continue to be picky.

Sadly, it doesn’t take a genius to work out that Diamond Vega has an outstanding chance in the Novice Stakes at 2.15pm. Trained in Hampshire by Ralph Beckett, she travels north after coming home a solid over this trip at Kempton when sent off a 25/1 chance and running on late after the winner had flown.

Nominal improvement would see her go mighty close in this small field though I am inclined to think she may be better over a bit further sooner rather than later.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Diamond Vega 2.15pm Haydock 11/10 Paddy Power and Betfair