Midweek 5 minutes with Ela

This week we chat to Scottish Sport Babe Ela and here is what this busty brunette had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Ela

Q2. Where are you from? Scotland

Q3. Age? 30

Q4. What do you have for tattoos and how many hours have you put into them? I have 5 altogether, an arrow on my left forearm meaning clarity and independence. I have a tribal tattoo on my right hand (henna style) I designed it myself. A stag on my lower abdomen meaning power and strength. My name on my right wrist I got when I was 18 and Paw prints on my lower back, my very first tattoo I got when I turned 18 I will never forget, I got it because I was scared so I picked the smallest tattoo stencil in the shop because I thought you had to pick from them haha! Still laugh about it.

Q5. Any piercings? Just my ears

Q6. How did you get your started in your industry? I was approached by a local photographer who asked if I would be interested in modelling, so I went along to a photo shoot and went back for a few more. Since then I’ve continued my career as a model.

Q7. How long have you been in the business? I’ve been doing it a year now.

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? My favourite until now was the Ducati shoot I done, it took some planning and it was amazing getting the opportunity to do it. It was a fantastic shoot!

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? I have so much planned, I aspire to be Scotland’s most famous glamour model, so I’ll do whatever it takes and keep pushing myself to get there.

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I love music dance music, “in the end” mellen gi and tommee profitt remix is a vibe! But my favourite artist will always be Beyoncé, she’s a total goddess bossing life!

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? I love cars, I love to drive. I love spending time with friends and family! Can’t go wrong with a spa day.

Q12. Are you into video games? Does pac-man count? Haha

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite teams or persons? Massive fan of the egg and spoon race, first place all the time! Impeccable balance.

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? I love comedies anything with Adam sandler in it, absolutely love Kevin hart. I also love action movies too. Anything with Morgan Freeman, very talented man.

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? I’ve never been fussy when it comes to food, I’m easily pleased to be honest but I do have to say I love a steak, has to be medium for me.

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Hmm..I love a cocktail or 3 but I love disaronno and coke.

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? I just want to make it in the modelling industry, I want to make the cover of playboy one day. I would love to be approached by big brands and asked if they can use me to advertise their products.

Q18. Measurements? (Height, dress size, boob size) I’m 5,5” I’m a size 8 and boobs are a 32DD

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex?. This was bad but the sex was amazing though, in my car in a graveyard but in my defence it was dark and I didn’t know where I was. Forgive me father, I really am sorry about that.

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or fuck? I love getting fucked to be honest, I’ll make love when I’m old maybe but nothing beats getting tied up and fucked hard.

Q21. Favourite sexual position? I love doggy for how much deeper and intense it feels but I love missionary for cumin I have to say.

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I still have baby teeth, my plans for the future is to get them removed and get implants. That’s all I can think of that’s unusual lol.

Q23. Social media? Instagram @xmachaelax

Photography by Andy Marshall for Daily Sport