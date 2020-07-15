Zumurud weighted to go well in defence of Catterick crown

Having shaped encouragingly on seasonal reappearance, Zumurud looks decent value at 12/1 in the 2.50 at Catterick today.

This Rebecca Bastiman trained five-year-old was last successful over course and distance in this 12 months ago when only having to be ridden out to readily account for Rose Marmara by a length off a mark of 79.

He got put up to 84 for that taking success and ran well off it when a 2 3/4 length seventh of 16 to Case Key at Newmarket.

Zumurud is now able to race off 80 – just 1lb higher than when last victorious – having been dropped two pounds since finishing eighth of 11 to Bossipop at Ripon last month.

He looked ring rusty that day, racing towards the rear before keeping on to be beaten just over six lengths under tender handling.

That should have blown away the cobwebs and put him spot on in the defence of his crown in this.

At the odds on offer, Zunmurud thus looks worth an each-way wager on a trappy days racing.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Zumurud (12/1 bet365 – BOG)