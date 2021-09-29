Midweek 5 Minutes with Ezme Florence

This week it’s the turn of Tattooed Sport Babe Ezme Florence to wow our readers with her pics and answers.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Ezme Florence

Q2. Where are you from? UK, Lancashire

Q3. Age? 25

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? I have 6 Tattoos, all together I think I’ve spent about 72 hours

Q5. Any piercings? Currently I have 3 piercings

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? My friend was already modelling, took me along to one of here photoshoots about 4 years ago and I’ve been hooked every since

Q7. How long have you been in the business? Roughly 4 and a half years

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? – I done a big commercial photoshoot for Strict Magazine which was featuring Fendi x @nickiminaj Special in @dazed – Winter Issue (published)

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? I have a few big car and bike shoots coming up before the end of the year

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I’m listening to a range of different styles of music if I had to pick a favourite artist it would probably be Avril Lavigne

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? I sing as a hobby

Q12. Are you into video games? I love Video Games! Play every night!

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? I enjoy most Sports I don’t support a specific team but if I had to fit a favourite I think my type of sports is more Martial Arts

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Horror, I looovee all horror movies don’t have a favourite as long as it’s creepy and scary I’m happy

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Jack Daniels and Coke

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Cheese, anything with cheese is amazing!!

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? Too be a good role model for who neeeds it

Q18. Measurements? • Size 4 • 32 B Chest • Waist 29 • Hips 34 (Roughly)

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? In an Airport

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? It depends on my mood

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Doggy

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I have performed at a festival (Singing) in front of over 300 people, an experience I will never forget

Q23. What are your social media accounts? Instagram – @florence_modelling Facebook – @Ezme.Florence.Model