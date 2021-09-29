Will Arteta Be Sacked by Arsenal This Season?

Arteta, Arsenal’s manager, has come under quite a lot of fire in the recent days. The former boss for Chelsea, Conte, is a potential replacement. Arteta’s tenure has been turbulent to say the least. The Spaniard has guided his side to low top-half league finishes and this is a feat that has caused the Gunners to miss out on Champions League football for quite some time.

The club's fortunes have carried on faltering this season, notably losing their Premier League opener to newly promoted Brentford. They then endured the same result against the rivals, Chelsea. That means that Arteta is now under a huge amount of pressure to turn things around. The Telegraph have gone as far to claim that the previous Manchester City assistant coach has until the second international break to try and turn things around. The Gunners have five different league fixtures before then and they have travelled to Burnley, Brighton and even City as well. The win at North London rival Spurs may have put out minor, short-term fires.

Track Record

Hopefully, things are going to get better but when the players get back they will need some time, they will have lost a lot of football and things will be incredibly different. Of course, only time will tell what is going to happen with his side and it’s surprising to see that he has lasted this long. His track record is not good to say the least and it looks like some serious changes need to be made. If these changes are not made then the team will continue to suffer and this is not what anyone wants. The Arsenal board have sent them a warning about firing Mikel Arteta after the Gunners happened to experience a very disastrous start to the season.

The Wins at Spurs and Burnley

The wins at Spurs and Burnley – two significant wins against low-block teams – have offered a glimpse at a system that Arteta seems to have finally settled on. Tomiyasu’s seamless introduction into Arteta’s central-full-back role, coupled with Ben White’s return, offers the Arsenal manager a much more stable base to build from. Partey’s health is key to having a functional midfield but with Ødegaard and Emile Smith Rowe capable of knitting and unlocking things in the final third, with Saka and Aubameyang offering penetration and shots, there’s hope that the Gunners have turned a corner, and they can finally start to perform at a respectable level, inspiring the faithful in the Emirates Stadium and around the world that the process – which began in the summer by signing vastly different player profiles than they’d done before and has continued with their insistence that Arteta is the man to lead them back into the Champions League and previous heights. Time will tell whether their long-term vision will manifest.