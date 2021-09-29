Royal Winner A Possibility At Ascot

There is a quarter of a length between 6/4 favourite Scope and 4/1 chance Mandoob on a line through Yibir (who beat both of them), but I am yet to be convinced that either of them are at their very best over this extended trip, and I am happy to take a chance on the upped in class Chalk Stream who would be a very popular winner at Ascot for The Queen.

Last seen running away with a mile and a half handicap here last month, he deserves a crack in better company, but Newmarket trainer William Haggas has sensibly decided Listed will do for now, though he looks to have Group class written all over him.

His last three wins have seen varying tactics employed and he can make all the running if necessary here, and he only had to find 5lb more improvement to take this according to the official ratings.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Chalk Stream 3.05pm Ascot 15/8 Bet365