Midweek 5 Minutes with Ezme Florence

Today we chat to SPORT BABE Ezme Florence and here is what she had to share with us all here at SPORT HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Ezme Florence

Q2. Where are you from? Chorley, UK

Q3. Age? 24

Q4. What do you have for tattoos and how many hours have you put into them? I have 6 tattoos

• A music note on my right wrist

• Musical quote on my left wrist

• Paw prints on my chest

• Heart on my ankle

• Magic mushrooms on my hip

• A mandala on my right thigh

I’ll be honest I’m not sure how long I’ve been tattooed for all together the one on my leg took 40 hours alone 😂

Q5. Any piercings? Three

• Ears

• Tongue

• Belly Button

Q6. How did you get your started in your industry? I’ve always wanted to model ever since I was young, my friend helped me start up on all the social media platforms and it took off from there 😋 I’ve always been confident in myself and love meeting all the new people that come from this industry xx

Q7. How long have you been in the business? Just about 4 years

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? I have been a cover girl for a few magazines. I was in Dazed special winter edition which was a collaboration with Nicki Minaj’s brand

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? I’ve got a few interesting shoots coming up this year. I’m in the works on making a calendar for 2021

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? Avril Lavigne! Has been my idol since I was about 9/10 years old ♥️ I love a range of music honestly long as it’s not country 🙈

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? I sing when I’m not modelling

Q12. Are you into video games? Pfft hell yeah, PS4 and PC all the way!

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite teams or persons? Dose gaming count as a sport? Haha I’ve never been big into sport I wouldn’t know who to name 😂🙈🙈

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? I love a good horror or action movie, Too many good movies to pick a favourite!

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? I’m a sucker for cheese! Pasta and cheese, cheese of toast, cheese on everything! Hahha x Favourite food – Mac and Cheese 😂

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Amaretto or Disaronno with a shot of cherry sour and Coke. Tastes like a bakewell tart 😍

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? To be a good role model for my daughter and show her it’s good to follow your dreams and succeed what you want to do no matter what others say.

Q18. Measurements? 5ft 2 inch with 32B BOOBIES and am a size 0/4 with size 5 feet

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? In an airport and also in the woods

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Depends on the mood and situation 😉

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Doggie

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I’m a studio assistant for one of the studios I shoot at and help other up coming models get into the industry and build confidence.

Q23. Social media? Instagram – Ezme_Florence_Model Twitter – Ezme_Florence Facebook – Ezme.Florence.Model