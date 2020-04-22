May and June events removed from PDC calendar

The PDC’s ranked events during May and June, along with the BetVictor World Cup of Darts, will not now take place as planned and are the latest amendments to the calendar during the ongoing suspension of tournaments.

PDC events have been unable to take place for the past month following the restrictions imposed globally due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Unibet Premier League’s remaining planned dates have already been rescheduled for later in 2020, with the World Series of Darts events in New York and Copenhagen also being moved in the calendar.

The five planned European Tour events in May and June – which were to be held in Graz, Budapest, Riesa, Sindelfingen and Trier – will not now take place as scheduled, along with four Players Championship events, two PDC Unicorn Development Tour weekends and a Challenge Tour weekend.

In addition, the popular 32-nation BetVictor World Cup of Darts, which was scheduled for June 18-21, will now be postponed, and it is hoped to move this event to a date later in 2020.

The Hungarian Darts Trophy in Budapest has been moved to September 4-6, with the Paddy Power Champions League of Darts – which had originally been planned for the same weekend – now set to not take place in 2020.

The PDC’s intention is to arrange as many ProTour and secondary tour events as possible into the second half of 2020, or as and when work and travel restrictions are eased.

Germany last week extended their restriction on mass gatherings to the end of August, meaning that the four European Tour events in the country which had been rescheduled for July and August cannot now take place as planned.

In the unlikely event of restrictions being eased to make tournament play possible before July, the PDC would advise players appropriately of any plans.

Affected PDC Events

May 1-3 – Hungarian Darts Trophy (ET6) – NOW September 4-6

May 2-3 – Development Tour 9-12

May 15 – European Tour 8 TCH Qualifier

May 16-17 – Players Championship 13-14

May 22-24 – International Darts Open (ET7)

May 29-31 – European Darts Grand Prix (ET2)

June 6-7 – Challenge Tour 9-12

June 13-14 – Players Championship 17-18

June 15 – European Tour 9-10 TCH Qualifiers

June 18-21 – BetVictor World Cup of Darts

June 20-21 – Development Tour 13-16

June 26-28 – European Darts Matchplay (ET8)

July 3-5 – German Darts Championship (ET9)

July 10-12 – German Darts Open (ET10)

July 31-August 2 – German Darts Grand Prix (ET4)

August 7-9 – European Darts Open (ET3)

The PDC is continuing to work with its partners in rescheduling tournaments, with further details to be announced once available. Further announcements in relation to the current situation can be seen at www.pdc.tv/Coronavirus.

Fans with tickets for affected European Tour events or the BetVictor World Cup of Darts will be contacted by their point of purchase in due course in relation to their booking.