Midweek 5 Minutes with Ferrari Red

Today we chat to BUSTY babe channel babe Ferrari Red and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ and our readers.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Ferrari Red which is my name I go by in the adult entertainment industry on Babestation where I work.

Q2. Where are you from? I’m from London

Q3. Age? 22

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? No

Q5. Any piercings? No

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? I actually started webcam modelling as a side hustle whilst working at my 9-5 office job and loved it so much I started doing it full time and I remember applying for Babestation and getting a call back literally the next day and haven’t looked back since

Q7. How long have you been in the business? Almost 2 years

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? None at the moment but I am looking to start up some new ones in the new year coming.

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? I am open to new projects in the new year.

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I love house music and R’n’B

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Yes I actually enjoy going to the gym

Q12. Are you into video games? No

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? If I am honest I am not really into sports lol

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? My favourite type of movie is comedy – romances ! My all time fave is legally blonde

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? My favourite type of food is Italian and my favourite dish would be pizza haha!

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Porn star martini

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? Being successful

Q18. Measurements? I am a 32DDD cup

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? In a park

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Both

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Missionary and Cowgirl

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I am actually ambidextrous which means I can use both my right and left hands whilst engaging in any kind of activity

Q23. What are your social media accounts? My Instagram is @ferrarired_