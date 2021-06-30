Midweek 5 Minutes With FOOTY babe Brid

After England’s GLORIOUS 2-0 win over our arch rivals Germany last night how fitting that we have Sport Babe BRID in her England footy outfit for your to feast your eyes on whilst she chats to #TeamDailySport

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Bríd

Q2. Where are you from? Kent

Q3. Age? 30

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? 6 and 10 hours

Q5. Any piercings? Ears

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? My friend got me into it. She needed to do a girl on girl shoot so asked me to come along

Q7. How long have you been in the business? 10 years

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? I’ve done a lot of glamour inspired work including ring girl & walk on girl

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Not at the moment

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? It all depends on my mood but I love James Arthur

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? I enjoy working out at the gym

Q12. Are you into video games? No

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? I enjoy tennis! Roget Federer is my fave! Love watching England play too

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? I’m an old school either dirty dancing & shawshank and redemption

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Seafood is my fave and any type of sushi

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Good old glass of vino

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? To be happy, healthy and super successful

Q18. Measurements? 34DD BOOBS and size 8

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? I’m known for pulling over on the motorway for a good old session or the woods!

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? F**k

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Doggy

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I am double jointed

Q23. What are your social media accounts? Insta @briddd.x1