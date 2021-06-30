On the back of a solid second last time out, Mac Ailey makes plenty of appeal at 13/2 1m 1f handicap on today’s card at Musselburgh (4.05).

This Tim Easterby trained five-year-old has just one win to his name, with that success coming in a class 6 at Yarmouth back in 2019 where he scored off mark of 52.

However, he has posted a number of solid efforts in defeat since. They include when runner-up in a couple of class 5 contests at Doncaster and Hamilton last year off ratings of 58 and 59 respectively.

Mac Ailey is now able to race in this class 6 affair off 58 having been dropped 3lb after three promising efforts this season.

In the second those in a class 5 over 1m at Hamilton he raced wide and after being ridden to chase the leading pair at the furlong marker was unable to sustain his effort – losing third close home to finish a 4 3/4 length fourth of 10 to The King’s Steed.

Mac Ailey backed that up with a solid second of 10 to the thriving Sands Chorus over 1m 1f at Redcar when well-backed beforehand and now meets that rival on 7lb better terms.

With those three spins under his belt he should now be spot on to do himself justice and Mac Ailey also has a win/place strike rate of just over 50 per cent in the grade – so everything looks in place for a big run.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Mac Ailey (13/2 BetVictor, 888sport – BOG)