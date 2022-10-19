Midweek 5 Minutes with G

Today we chat to BUSTY BRUNETTE G and here is what she had to share with us all here at SPORT HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? My name is G

Q2. Where are you from? I am from Wales, but I live in London now.

Q3. Age? 27

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? I have one tattoo which I got in Ayia Napa, haha.

Q5. Any piercings? Yes 2 my tongue and my ears

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? I started working in a cloakroom of a strip club. After a few months, I became a stripper.

Q7. How long have you been in the business? 5 years stripping, but I’m just currently building my presence online.

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? As I was at uni I never really had the time to put myself into any projects, but now I have graduated I have a lot more time.

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Yes I have a few photo shoots booked with my manager @by_klo_k at Millwood studios. Lots of exciting opportunities are coming up for me, keep your eyes peeled.

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? My favourite artists are Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B. When I am not listening to them, I listen to old school R n B.

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? yes I love to cook.

Q12. Are you into video games? not really my thing.

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? my favourite sport is football and my favourite team is Manchester United.

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? My favourite all time movie is white chicks! I love comedy movies

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? I love jamaican and indian food. I also love a roast dinner.

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Pina Colada or Long island ice tea

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? My number one inspo is probably Chloe khan, she came from nothing and is absolutely smashing the game. Pretty sure shes a millionaire now as well fair play to her.

Q18. Measurements? 36E Boobs

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? ask me on my site and you will find out.

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Lets just say, I’m not looking for love.

Q21. Favourite sexual position? It all depends on the moment and how I am feeling, you don’t want the same thing every day, do you?

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I can speak fluent Welsh!

Q23. What are your social media accounts? Twitter @therealg_x

Tiktok: Real_g_XXX

Instagram: @therealg_x