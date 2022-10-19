World Cup 2022 Golden Boot: Who Will Be Top Scorer?

Football’s World Cup is one of the most significant sporting events in the world and the ultimate goal for every player. Fans are anticipating the beginning of the competition. Many supporters have started predicting the players who have a chance of winning the golden boot in this year’s tournament.

In2bet.com.cy are among some of the top sportsbooks to have already released odds on the players expected to compete for the Golden Boot in the 2022 World Cup, a market that many always enjoy. The World Cup has always been a treasure trove of upsets and thrilling drama, even if there is often a predictable winner in the end. Last tournament’s Golden Boot winner, Harry Kane, made his name with a series of impressive performances in Russia.

In 2022, though, it promises to be an even stronger and more competitive tournament than the last. With so many stars on the show and so much at stake, there will be plenty of fascinating storylines to follow from the very start to the final whistle in Doha and their favourite goal-scoring candidate.

Karim Benzema (France)

Although Karim Benzema, the captain of Real Madrid, turns 35 during the World Cup, he has been the best skipper of his life for the previous year or so. The leading scorer in the 2021–22 Champions League had only managed to make his return to major tournament international football at the previous European Championships last year (Euro 2020) following a five-year absence from the national squad. As Les Bleus were eliminated in the round of 16, he finished with four goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

Cristiano Ronaldo is renowned for his ability to score goals, as he recently managed to net his 700th club goal recently; a figure that does not include the incredible 117 that he has for Portugal; the most scored by a player in the annals of international football. Surprisingly, just seven goals have been scored in the handful of World Cups that he has appeared in. Nonetheless, this year could be perfect for the 37-year-old to show everyone that he can still score as many as he wants in the biggest competitions.

Lautaro Martinez (Argentina)

Lautaro Martinez, a star shooter for Inter Milan in Serie A, is ready to represent his country in his first World Cup after being overlooked in 2018. The 25-year-old, rapidly approaching 50 international appearances, scored the opening goal when Argentina defeated Italy to win the CONMEBOL-UEFA Finalissima at Wembley in August.

Harry Kane (England)

Harry Kane won the Golden Boot award at the 2018 World Cup in Russia with six goals, including a hat-trick in England’s 6-0 thumping of Panama and a brace in England’s thrilling 2-1 victory against Tunisia. The Three Lions captain did this to become the second Englishman to win the award, following Gary Lineker in 1986.

Neymar (Brazil)

Can Neymar maintain his fitness? This is, as usual, the critical question. If he does, Brazil’s biggest player will have an excellent opportunity to surpass his 2014 World Cup record of four goals while playing at home. The 30-year-old has had a solid start to the season for Paris Saint-Germain and is prepared to lead his nation’s offence. Could he finally end the two-decade drought that Brazil have had in the World Cup?

Conclusion

Of course, we can’t pick a winner; maybe we’d all agree that there is no clear favourite, even if most pundits will likely favour the usual suspects. What do you think? Do you have a favourite to win it all? Will your team make it through the first round? And what nationalities do you expect to see in the knockout stages? We’re looking forward to finding out.