Midweek 5 Minutes with Georgia Spice

Today we chat to Georgia Spice and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ and our loyal readers.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Georgia Spice ????

Q2. Where are you from? Manchester

Q3. Age? 25

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? 2 tattoos; My leopard print lip print took 1hr at the Cheshire Tattoo Show and my Georgia Spice writing, with the same tattoo artist only took and half hour!

Q5. Any piercings? I have 4; My first was was my ears, then nose, then my belly, then I had bottom lip and switched to medusa lips

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? I always knew I wanted to be a glam girl and represent that sexy model side of me

Q7. How long have you been in the business? 3 years, past 2 years full force and progression

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? Photoshoots, Babestation, Uk calender girls, working with ITP babes and Reeltime models & Glam media in publications! Building self branding, spicing up women page empowering women, Youtube channel, my own website selling prints and underwear

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Spicy attire my clothing brand, miss swimsuit uk

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? Eminem was my first idol who I learnt tall of his songs and saw him 3 times, The wanted as I was such a fangirl and use to follow bands around haha, I also used to listen to more alternative bands such as A Day to Remember, Bring Me The Horizon, The Pretty Reckless, Pvris, but I always religiously go to Don broco now they are my favourite band and will see them every tour and meet them, I have to be a boss 360 days a year, I at least want 5 days where I can let me hair down

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Eating and travelling to gigs and for work and living my lifestyle

Q12. Are you into video games? No

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? Don’t have any but I like watching sports

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? 8 mile because Eminem

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? BBQ wings, Fried chicken wings, Choc cake, and any scran, dessert as I have sweet tooth

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? White Bacardi and Coke

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? Women who went for it

Q18. Measurements? My height is 5’6, Breasts use to be small b now they are 32 DD, Size 8-10 dress, 8 top 10 trousers

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? Car sex, camping, Club toilets in LA

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? It has to be both into one, I like it rough but I want you to show that you’re into me, kissing and feeling me up, not just straight in there and no closer connection, if you can’t kiss me or look in my eyes when we fuck then I’m bored, part of my orgasm is feeling naughty with you and knowing we’re both enjoying it

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Doggy

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I care a lot and I can be quite a sensitive person because I’m passionate about things, but I have to keep focused on what serves me which is my career

Q23. What are your social media accounts? My Instagram @MissGeorgiaSpice and my Twitter is @non_stop24_7

