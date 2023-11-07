When You Know – You Know!

I have been lucky enough to visit the Paul Nicholls stable on numerous occasions to look at his string ahead of the Cheltenham Festival, and the name of Knowsley Road has been mentioned as a decent sort more than once.

The winner of two starts over hurdles he is expected to make up into a far better chaser over time, and although I am very wary that some of the stable’s horses have looked as if they would improve for their first run, he has gone well fresh before and first time out may be a good time to catch him.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Knowsley Road 1.15pm Newbury 11/2 Bet365