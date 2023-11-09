A Rose By Any Other Name

I am picking on Hexham as my track of choice this Friday afternoon where I am hoping I have found a couple of runners with each way chances. Three miles on heavy ground for the opener is going to be some stamina test and although Gipsy Lee Rose may not be the best horse in the race but she does have a fitness advantage after coming home fifth here last month over an inadequate two and half miles.

Beaten less than six lengths at the line that was no disgrace, and he seems sure to strip fitter today. Add in placed form on similar going, a course and distance success off 6lb higher in the handicap, and the stable winning this race in 2020 and there are more positives than negatives, suggesting she can give us a good run for our money here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Gipsy Lee Rose 12.25pm Hexham 7/2 most bookmakers